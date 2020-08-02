Stover, Susan Montgomery 71, retired clergy serving numerous United Methodist Churches throughout Kansas, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Private family services. A public celebration of life to be announced. Preceded in death by parents, Alan and Corinne Montgomery. Survivors: husband, George; sons, George (Trisha) Stover of Lyons, Sterling (Sarah) Stover of Mitchell, NE; brother, Alan (Karen) Montgomery of Gulfport, MS; grandchildren, Hannah, Daci, Dawson and Kapri Stover. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and United Methodist Open Door, P.O. Box 2756, Wichita, KS 67201 Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online via www.dlwichita.com
.