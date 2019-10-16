Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Schminke. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Schminke, Susan loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 63 on October 8th, 2019. Susan was born March 10, 1957, in New Ulm, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Jolene Poe. She was united in marriage on February 16th, 1985, to Kirk Schminke at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City. Susan received a BFA in Graphic Design from the Kansas City Art Institute and had worked in the graphic industry for 40+ years. She worked with clients like Bombardier, Winnebago, Toyota, Coleman and countless major boat and camper manufactures. Susan loved to draw and paint and loved to go camping and boating and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Troy Schminke of Derby; Devin Schminke (Catherine) of Derby; both parents, Harold and Jolene Poe of Colorado Springs; and three brothers Paul Poe, Bryan Poe and Bruce Poe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Project Access.

Schminke, Susan loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 63 on October 8th, 2019. Susan was born March 10, 1957, in New Ulm, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Jolene Poe. She was united in marriage on February 16th, 1985, to Kirk Schminke at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City. Susan received a BFA in Graphic Design from the Kansas City Art Institute and had worked in the graphic industry for 40+ years. She worked with clients like Bombardier, Winnebago, Toyota, Coleman and countless major boat and camper manufactures. Susan loved to draw and paint and loved to go camping and boating and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Troy Schminke of Derby; Devin Schminke (Catherine) of Derby; both parents, Harold and Jolene Poe of Colorado Springs; and three brothers Paul Poe, Bryan Poe and Bruce Poe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Project Access. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close