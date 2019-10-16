Schminke, Susan loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 63 on October 8th, 2019. Susan was born March 10, 1957, in New Ulm, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Jolene Poe. She was united in marriage on February 16th, 1985, to Kirk Schminke at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City. Susan received a BFA in Graphic Design from the Kansas City Art Institute and had worked in the graphic industry for 40+ years. She worked with clients like Bombardier, Winnebago, Toyota, Coleman and countless major boat and camper manufactures. Susan loved to draw and paint and loved to go camping and boating and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Troy Schminke of Derby; Devin Schminke (Catherine) of Derby; both parents, Harold and Jolene Poe of Colorado Springs; and three brothers Paul Poe, Bryan Poe and Bruce Poe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Project Access.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019