1/
Suzanne Layne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCPHERSON-Layne, Suzanne 84, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 9:48 p.m., Thursday, August 6th, peacefully, at Cedars Health Care Center. Suzanne was born in Elmira, New York on August 18, 1935, a daughter of Virginia (Stevens) and Donald Eugene Balcom. Suzanne attended schools in upstate New York. Suzanne was a member of the St. Anne's Episcopal Church, McPherson, Kansas. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and took great pride in providing for her family. She ministered to many people throughout her life and will be remembered as caring and loving to anyone she met. Suzanne spent her life ministering to others. She was ordained a Deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas in 1994. She also loved baking with her grandchildren. Suzanne was united in marriage to Robert P. Layne on May 23, 1979 in Wichita, Kansas. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of over 41 years, Robert P. Layne, of McPherson, Kansas; her children, Lynne Stein, of Highland Ranch, Colorado, Cathy Novak, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Elizabeth Sherby, of Mendham, New Jersey, Michael Sherby, of Lawrence, Kansas; her step-daughters, Deborah Eickbush of McPherson, Kansas and Margaret "Peggy" Layne of Wichita, Kansas; her brother Kent Balcom, of Markham, Virginia; her 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents. Private family services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association and they can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home
222 W Euclid St
Mc Pherson, KS 67460
(620) 241-2550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved