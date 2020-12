Sybil Pavelski

September 21, 1921 - November 29, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Sybil Pavelski passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Sybil was a retired head surgical nurse at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester, daughter, Phyllis Regener, and daughter, Marsha Bartlett. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine VanKoningsveld, son, Dick Pavelski, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be at a later date yet to be determined.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store