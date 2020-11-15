Sylvester "Ves" Temaat
November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 83, passed away November 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 19, 1937, on the family farm in Windthorst, Kansas, to William and Helen Temaat who preceded him in death. Ves attended Windthorst schools. For college, he attended Creighton University and Fort Hays State, graduating with his bachelor's degree from FHSU. He went on to earn his MBA in the Executive Fellows program at Rockhurst College in Kansas City. Ves was an accomplished athlete in both high school and college, having also been offered a pitching position with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He took his love and knowledge of agriculture to Farmland Industries, where he served in many capacities, including Vice President of Member Services. Ves was in his element working with farmers and cooperatives around the Midwest. He worked at Farmland for 34 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, where he served as Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Ves volunteered his time delivering needed blood to various parts of Kansas for the American Red Cross. He and his wife served food at the Lord's Diner and other food outreach programs. Ves is survived by his wife of 24 years, JoAnn; three children, Linda Beaubien (Rick) of Kansas City, Jeff Temaat (Patty) of Kansas City, and Kathy Crouch, of Bentonville, AR. He is also survived by five step-children, Bart Hornung (Jan) of Kansas City, Joni Reichenberger (Ron) of Wichita, Brian Hornung (Diana) of Kansas City, Brad Hornung (Sue) of Wichita, and Julie Rome (Mark) of Kansas City. He was blessed with 22 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild whom he adored, that gave him great joy throughout his life. Ves also leaves behind a sister, Eleanor Strecker of Spearville, KS, and a brother, Bill Temaat of Colorado Springs, CO. Preceding him in death are brothers, Msgr. Norbert Temaat, Anthony Temaat, Leonard Temaat; brother-in-law, Bernard Strecker, and sisters-in-law, Ruth Temaat and Edna Temaat. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Monday, November 16, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Family burial to follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Services will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsbfTkDzjWVv1MtOQSVkBCw?view_as=subscriber
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to any of the following: Windthorst Church Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 823, Dodge City, KS 67801; St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205 or the William and Helen Temaat Endowed Scholarship at Newman University, 3100 W. McCormick, Wichita, KS 67213. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com