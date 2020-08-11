1/1
Sylvia Ann Harden
Harden, Sylvia Ann 83, retired Labor and Delivery RN, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Sylvia is survived by her children, Cheryl Barker (Tim), Gary Harden (Kittie), and David Harden (Devra); brother, Fletcher Bennett, Jr. (Peggy); and grandchildren, Laura, Michael, Sam, William, Brock, Jacob, Nathan, and Adam. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Harden in 1994. Visitation with family will be held from 5-8 pm, Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Celebration of Life Service, 10:30 am, Thursday, Aug. 13, at Immanuel Baptist Church Worship Center, 1415 S. Topeka. Memorials to: Immanuel Baptist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2020.
