MARION-Helmer, Sylvia entered into her heavenly home on November 10, 2019 while surrounded by family. Sylvia's life began on April 16, 1930 on the family farm near Lincolnville, Ks. She was the daughter of Fred and Kathrina (Brunner) Winter and her stepmother Frieda (Budde) Winter. She was married to Jack Helmer in 1952. Sylvia's greatest joy was her family which includes her children Shirley (Gordon) Groening of Marion and Ken (Melinda) Helmer of Wichita; grandchildren Kristin (Matt) Brenzikofer, Jenny (Aaron) Acree, Leslie (Seth) Beytien and Lauren (Tim) Hartland; great-grandchildren Brennen and Hanna Acree; Adalyn, Avery and Nora Hartland and Vivian Beytien; brother Alvin Winter of Marion and sister-in-law Wanda Winter of Salina; and many nieces and nephews. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, husband, brothers Clarence and Herman Winter and sister Minnie Winter. Visitation on Friday, Nov. 15, 4-6 at YMZ Funeral Home in Marion. Funeral on Saturday, Nov. 16, 1:00 at Eastmoor United Methodist in Marion. Internment in Marion Cemetery. www.ymzfh.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019