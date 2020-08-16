Harris, T. Frank died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Frank was born January 4, 1928, in Topeka, KS. He attended Topeka High and Kansas State College. He spent two years in the Navy during WWII. He married Orpha Glee Almquist on August 12, 1950. They were married 54 years, and she preceded him in death in 2004. Frank and his wife always lived their lives centered around their family. They also enjoyed a host of friends and their extended family, all of them. Frank retired after 48 years working in the Cessna Engineering Dept. He is survived by his son, Marc (Kim); son, Kirc (Mary); sister, Ilene Caster of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Meadow Sublett, Connor, Marcee, Brennan, Mick, and Maryn Harris; great-grandsons, Sky and Jenson Sublett. All his immediate family lived in Wichita. Frank's last request was for a private family service at a later time, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donate time as a volunteer to your own favorite charity. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
