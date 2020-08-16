1/
T. Frank Harris
1950 - 2020
Harris, T. Frank died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Frank was born January 4, 1928, in Topeka, KS. He attended Topeka High and Kansas State College. He spent two years in the Navy during WWII. He married Orpha Glee Almquist on August 12, 1950. They were married 54 years, and she preceded him in death in 2004. Frank and his wife always lived their lives centered around their family. They also enjoyed a host of friends and their extended family, all of them. Frank retired after 48 years working in the Cessna Engineering Dept. He is survived by his son, Marc (Kim); son, Kirc (Mary); sister, Ilene Caster of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Meadow Sublett, Connor, Marcee, Brennan, Mick, and Maryn Harris; great-grandsons, Sky and Jenson Sublett. All his immediate family lived in Wichita. Frank's last request was for a private family service at a later time, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donate time as a volunteer to your own favorite charity. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 16, 2020
Fair winds and following seas sailor.
"Boatswain... Standby to pipe the side... Shipmate's going Ashore..."

Thank you for your service to this nation.
Harry Simpson
August 16, 2020
It was our privilege to know and live across the hall from Frank. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend. He will be missed by his many friends at Larksfield Place.
David & Martha Stuart
Larksfield Place
David & Martha Stuart
Neighbor
August 16, 2020
It was always a pleasure working with Frank during my years at Cessna. He was knowledgeable, soft-spoken and always worthy of respect. Sincere condolences to his family.
Pat Boyarski
Coworker
August 16, 2020
He keep me at Cessna. He was a great guy.
Robert Schreck
Acquaintance
