Tabitha Bean
1960 - 2020
Tabitha Bean
May 25, 1960 - November 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Bean, Tabitha Jane (Oblinger), beloved sister and aunt, died November 16, 2020 at her home. She was born in Wichita, Kansas May 25, 1960 to Warren J. and Mary Ann Oblinger. She graduated from North High School in 1978. She graduated from Friends University in 1982 with a degree in art education. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist church for most of her life and a member of the CI chapter of PEO. Tabitha married Sean Bean in October 2000.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a grand-niece.
Those she left behind are her siblings: Sarah (Al Tyrrell) Oblinger of Dixon, NM, Patience (John) Centers of Lawrenceburg, IN, Melinda (Alan Lee) Oblinger of La Vergne, TN, Gregg (Karen) Oblinger of Mulvane, KS and Clifton Oblinger of Leavenworth, KS and 9 nieces and nephews and 21 grand nieces and nephews. Plus loving cousins and a large community of amazing friends.
Plans for a public memorial service are pending until we can gather safely. A more extensive and colorful obituary can be found on Cochran Mortuary's website.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sincerely Fran Lindgren . (Neighbor @ Maple Village
Gardens)
November 25, 2020
Tabitha, thank you for the Gift of Laughter! Heaven is laughing louder now!
Aretha Heithaus
Friend
November 25, 2020
She was an unique person and an amazing friend that will be missed.
Tina G (Robertson-Hall) Welch
Friend
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020
I love what was written. I miss you and your unique wit, Tabitha. Rest well! ❤
Susan Garrelts
Friend
November 25, 2020
My most unforgettable character in a life filled with characters. Tab was a delight to know and to work with. Life is a little duller now.
Joseph Goodwin
Friend
November 24, 2020
TABITHA, YOU MADE MY LIFE HAPPIER!
I'LL ALWAYS, REMEMBER OUR CRAZY LATE NIGHT LAUGHTER OVER NOTHING! I LOVE YOU FOREVER MY FRIEND! SEE YOU ON THE FLIPSIDE!❤
TAMARA BUCHANAN
Friend
November 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Charla (Cary) Brandel
Friend
