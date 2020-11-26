Tabitha BeanMay 25, 1960 - November 16, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Bean, Tabitha Jane (Oblinger), beloved sister and aunt, died November 16, 2020 at her home. She was born in Wichita, Kansas May 25, 1960 to Warren J. and Mary Ann Oblinger. She graduated from North High School in 1978. She graduated from Friends University in 1982 with a degree in art education. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist church for most of her life and a member of the CI chapter of PEO. Tabitha married Sean Bean in October 2000.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a grand-niece.Those she left behind are her siblings: Sarah (Al Tyrrell) Oblinger of Dixon, NM, Patience (John) Centers of Lawrenceburg, IN, Melinda (Alan Lee) Oblinger of La Vergne, TN, Gregg (Karen) Oblinger of Mulvane, KS and Clifton Oblinger of Leavenworth, KS and 9 nieces and nephews and 21 grand nieces and nephews. Plus loving cousins and a large community of amazing friends.Plans for a public memorial service are pending until we can gather safely. A more extensive and colorful obituary can be found on Cochran Mortuary's website.