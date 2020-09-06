Talmadge J.P. Mross
September 20, 1930 - August 26, 2020
Wichita, KS - who loved to grow crops and share them with his neighbors, left to be with the Lord in the ultimate garden on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He fell just short his 90th birthday, on 9-20-20, but fought COVID-19 mightily toward that goal. His family is grateful to the Kansas Masonic Home caretakers and Wesley Medical Center healthcare personnel who stepped in as surrogate family when COVID kept them apart.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Janice Mross (nee Sims) of Wichita, KS; his daughter, Audrey Elaine Mross of Dallas, TX; and his twin sons, Robert Warren and Richard Doyle Mross of Boise, ID. Expanded family includes his brother, Doyle Mross and wife Jean Mross of Little Rock, AR; nieces and nephews in Arkansas, Texas and California; and his sister and brother from another mother, Darla and Greg Waller of Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings including two infants (Minnie Mae and Curtis Vaughn) and eight adults (Vietta Louise, Therion Edward, Virginia Ellen, Veronica Lynn, Marion Buford aka "Boots", Mary Blanche, Sharon Ava and Fehrentz Eugene).
J.P. was born to John Edward Mross and Lela Belle Mross (nee Jackson) in Amagon, AR on 9-20-30. He was not a fan of picking cotton so he joined the USAF in 1948, living in many countries and finding the love of his life while stationed at McConnell AFB in Wichita, KS. They moved to Topeka KS, Japan and Tucson AZ while raising their children to appreciate diverse cultures and love people of every color. After serving his country for 21 years, J.P. retired as a Master Sergeant with many awards including an Air Force Commendation Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster). He then plied his mechanical skills in inspector and supervisory roles at Cessna and LearJet in Wichita until he retired to tend his commodious gardens. He did not finish college but K-State became his adopted alma mater. He proudly wore his purple, flew a K-State flag in his yard, encouraged neighborhood kids to attend there and loved tailgating with his daughter and her friends at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State President, Gen. Richard Myers (USAF Ret'd), saluted J.P. whenever their paths crossed at K-State events, much to daddy's delight.
Neighbors in TimberLawn II will remember J.P. and Mary's outsized "come one, come all" 4th of July parties that started the night before, with the men tending daddy's smokers full of brisket and ribs. During the day, hundreds of neighbors would bring their covered dishes while the kids would parade decorated bicycles and wagons. J.P. loved to fire up the grill and the fire pit to host the neighborhood kids' birthday parties, and he created a playground for them with a tree house, sand box and zip line. His double-depth, unfenced lot was a massive backyard which drew everyone in to sit, talk, play games and sip sweet tea on the deck. He was devoted to his dogs, Angel and Happi, and to any animal that needed care. Including the stray cat that he built a heated house for on his back porch and the guinea pig condominiums he built for his sons. Neighborhood kids loved to see and feed his chickens and ducks.
In light of the reason for his death and to prevent any further heartache from the virus, there will be no visitation or funeral at this time. Celebrations of life will occur when it is safe to do so, in Wichita and in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring J.P.'s life and loves will be gratefully received. A memorial has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation and proceeds will go to the K-State Gardens and the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine's Pet Health Center. Please go on-line at www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials
and click on "Specify a Designation" for the drop-down menu to find J.P. Mross. Or send a check to K-State Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste. 200 Manhattan, KS 66502 with M47321/J.P. Mross on the memo line. As an alternative, donations are gratefully accepted by sending checks to Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson KS 67504. Please put J.P. Mross on the memo line. Rest in Peace, sweet Papa Bear.