DERBY-Slocter, Tamera "Tami" Rene 60, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born November 6, 1959 to Robert and Doris (Oborg) Perrill in Salina, KS. She graduated from Derby High School, attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS, and spent the next 15 years teaching in the public schools in New Mexico. Tami loved adventures - "When in doubt, buy the tickets and book the trip". She was passionate about her Swedish heritage and planned to visit where she originated from. She was always laughing and had such a unique giggle. Every moment with her was fun and enjoyable. Tami will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bob" Perrill; and sister, Teresa "Teri" Farney-Norberg. Tami is survived by her mother, Doris Perrill; children, Annamae (William) Slocter, Kalle (Dhante) Slocter; niece, Jennifer Heath; nephew, Christopher Farney; brother, Douglas Perrill; prior husband of 28 years, Chuck Slocter; companion, David Allanson; and her loving cat, Snowflake. Visitation: Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5-8 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037. Outdoor Memorial Service,: 9:00 am, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. Derby, KS 67037- West side of Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Research Diabetes Foundation, Po Box 37920, Boone IA 50037.