EL DORADO-Lister, Tammy Elaine age 44 passed from this Earth in her sleep peacefully March 31, 2020. Tammy is survived by her mother, Janice; her loving fiancé Rob Jantz; her brother Troy and the lights of her life, her children Autumn (fiancé Jake), Peyton, Gage, Alexsis and Jacob. She was preceded in death by her father John Lister. Tammy was a kind and loving person; she will be remembered for her generosity, demeanor and assuredly for her sense of humor. A celebration of life worthy of her love and energy will be held for all in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are requested at Kansas Humane Society or for educational fund for her son Peyton.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020