Weidner, Tara Lee Passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 31. Tara was born to Danny Lamb and Loretta Weidner on July 11, 1987 in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her father, Danny Lamb. Tara is survived by her mother, Loretta Weidner, Wellington; daughter, Lexi McGlothlin, Wellington; siblings, twin sister, Tina Weidner, Rick Lamb, Paul Lamb, Nicole Lamb and Dana Walsh. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 1-2 pm with Funeral Service at 2pm, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS. Burial will take place after the service, Jordan Cemetery, Wellington, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019