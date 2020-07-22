1/1
Taylor Glenn Chavez
Chavez, Taylor Glenn 19, passed away July 16, 2020. Memorial Service, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Pathway Church. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children-Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Post Ave., Chicago, IL 60607. www.donate.loveto therescue.org (please designate the Chicago Hospital) and Ronald McDonald House, c/o Taylor Chavez Memorial, 1301 W. 22nd St., Oakbrook, IL 60523. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. For Taylor's life story and further information, please go to www.dlwichita.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Pathway Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
