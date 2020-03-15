Dean, Ted Age 82, passed away March 10, 2020. He is survived by his son, David Dean-Jones (Arezoo) and daughter, Denise Dean-Marion, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, George E. and Mae Dean, wife, Betty Lou Dean and sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Webb (Kenneth). Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ascension Cemetery, 7200 E. 45th St N. Memorials to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020