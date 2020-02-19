August, Ted K. 83, retired Lithograph Pressman for Rand Graphics, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, February 20, at Broadway Mortuary, and Celebration of Life will be 2 pm, Saturday, February 22, at First Evangelical Free Church. Graveside Service will be 4 pm, at Resthaven Cemetery. He was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Isabelle August; son, Mark August; and siblings, Jerry August and Lois Ann Atkinson. Survivors include his beloved wife, Patricia August; daughters, Bryn (Norm) Cornell and Eryn August Cunningham; grandchildren, Conolley August and Grant Cornell. A memorial has been established with First Evangelical Free Church. Share condolences, view tribute video and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020