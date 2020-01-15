Swope, Rev. Ted 82, retired Bethel Baptist Church Pastor of 41 years, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Open viewing 12:00-4:00pm, Thurs., Broadway Mortuary. Visitation with family present, 6-8:00pm, Thurs., Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral Service 11:00am, Friday, Bethel Baptist Church. Graveside Service 11:30am, Sat., Edna Cemetery, Edna. Preceded in death by wife, Sylvia and parents, Don and Ethel Swope. Survivors include sons, David and Jonathan (Sarah) Swope; brother, Robert (Waynona) Swope; and grandchildren, Hannah, Leah, Anna Beth and Joseph Swope. Memorials to Bethel Baptist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020