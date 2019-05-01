Guest Book View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-773-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Leiker, Terence Eugene On Sunday, April 28, 2019, Terence Eugene Leiker, loving father, soon-to-be grandfather, son, brother and uncle passed away at age 57. Terry was born on January 19, 1962, in Great Bend, KS, to James and Mary Lou (Jacobs) Leiker. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Grade School and graduated from Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita, KS. He worked for Plastic Fabrications, Boeing and Cabelas for many years before eventually moving to Eureka Springs, Arkansas where he worked as the City Gardener. Terry raised one daughter, Rhendi, and a step-son Brock Dakin. Terry had a passion for landscaping. He also loved wildlife, taxidermy and had a knack for finding the best deals at flea markets. Terry's lawn, flowerbeds and beautiful landscaping were the envy of many neighbors, family and friends. Eureka Springs was a more beautiful city, because of his expert creativity and eye for grooming and caring for plants. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, his quick wit and comebacks, and his ability to use the wrong word at the right time. Terry was preceded in death by his infant brother, Terrence; his step-father, Bill Warren, and his grandparents. He is survived by his daughter, Rhendi (Mitchell) Kinast of Wichita, and their unborn daughter; step-son, Brock (Alecz) Dakin, and their daughter, Harper of Belle Plaine; sister, Joleen (Bob) Lorg of Wichita; brother, Todd (Janet) Leiker of Colwich; sister, Kim (Bill) Lorg of Eureka; step-brothers, Tom Warren of Anchorage, Alaska and Tim (Kitten) Warren of Wichita; step-sister Jennifer (Galen) Wiens of Canton, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as a growing number of great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Wichita from 1:30-4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations for end of life expenses can be sent to Kim Lorg, 14820 W. 47th St. S., Clearwater, KS 67026. Downing & Lahey MortuaryWest. Share tributes online at

