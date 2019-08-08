HALSTEAD-Brooks, Teresa A. 88, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita. She was born January 26, 1931 at Anthony, KS to John and Lidwinna (Kastens) Smithhisler. She was a graduate of Anthony High School and earned a degree from Sacred Heart College (now Kansas Newman). On September 19, 1960 she married Jack O. Brooks at Anthony. He preceded her in death August 15, 2017. She is survived by a son: Christopher "Jedd" (Linda) Brooks and a daughter: Amy (Mark) Counts, all of Ft. Worth, TX, a brother: Father Alonzo "Lonnie" Smithhisler, Macomb, IL; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by infant sons Christopher and Paul Brooks; brothers John and Herman Smithhisler and a sister, Barbara Smithhisler. The Rosary will be said 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with the Mass following at 10:30 both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Halstead with Father Jeffery Fasching officiating. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Altar Society or the LaBre Indian School both in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019