Teresa A. Glendening
Glendening, Teresa A. 62, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2020. Teresa was born to John and Rosaline Englebright in Wichita, KS on Feb 2, 1958. She graduated from West High School in 1976. She was a hard worker in the aircraft industry here in Wichita, KS. She loved telling stories, laughing, her family and all 5 of her dogs. Survived by her mom Rosaline; her husband James Glendening; her daughter Amy Sauceda (Jared); her son Brian McGarrah; step-daughter Raedean Boliver (Dustin); Her 4 grandkids Lily and Lucy Sauceda, Jordyn and Rayleigh Boliver; her sisters Evelyn Sandell (Steve), Donna Shuster (Joe); her nieces Jenny Cline (Terry) and Beth Lowell (Ian); nephew Randy Cox; her grand nephews Blake and Ethan Lowell; her grand niece Makenzie Cline. She was preceded in death by her father John W. Englebright; her brothers Michael and Wayne Englebright. No services to be held and in lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in her name to the Kansas Humane Society, kshumane.org.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2020.
