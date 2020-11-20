Teresa G. Winder
August 27, 1960 - November 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 60, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, November 22, at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 11 am, Monday, November 23, at Summit Church in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, James Frederick and Barbara Ann Criswell; grandson, Ryan Lawson Winder; four heavenly grandbabies; and son-in-law, Avery Reedy. Survivors include husband, Troy Lyles; sons, Ricky (Ashleigh) Winder II and Ryan L. Winder; daughter, Kearston Winder; brother, Frederick (Robin) Criswell; sisters, Shawna (Brian) Harmon and Yvonne (George) Ruhnke; grandchildren, Isabel, Tessie, Ricky III, Aleina, Anna, Roderick and Presley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials: Serenity Hospice and Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.