Teresa G. Winder
1960 - 2020
Teresa G. Winder
August 27, 1960 - November 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 60, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, November 22, at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 11 am, Monday, November 23, at Summit Church in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, James Frederick and Barbara Ann Criswell; grandson, Ryan Lawson Winder; four heavenly grandbabies; and son-in-law, Avery Reedy. Survivors include husband, Troy Lyles; sons, Ricky (Ashleigh) Winder II and Ryan L. Winder; daughter, Kearston Winder; brother, Frederick (Robin) Criswell; sisters, Shawna (Brian) Harmon and Yvonne (George) Ruhnke; grandchildren, Isabel, Tessie, Ricky III, Aleina, Anna, Roderick and Presley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials: Serenity Hospice and Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Summit Church
Memories & Condolences
November 19, 2020
The world has lost an outstanding soul; sensitive of spirit and generous
of heart. Everyone whose heart she touched was enriched with her
heavenly blessing. Now, we begin to count the moments until we meet her over yonder beyond the golden shore.
Rick Sanborn
Friend
November 18, 2020
Cynthia Abeyta
November 18, 2020
Richard Parks
