DERBY-Waple, Teresa K. 88, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born in Dungarvin, Ireland. Visitation: Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby, with Recitation of the Rosary to follow, also at Smith Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark Derby. Teresa is survived by her children: Charles E Waple (Virginia), Patrick Waple (Karen), Yvonne Staiert (Dale), Diane Hilger (Art), Pamela Roy (Rob), Sheila Holbrook (Greg); 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Maurine Barry and Ann Young, of Ireland. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019