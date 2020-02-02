Schneider, Teresa Lee 60, payroll accountant, for the manufacturing aircraft company, Globe Engineering passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Lila Schneider; husband, Lee Klatt; and brother, Charles Schneider. Survivors include daughter, Savannah Schneider; Savannah's God-Sisters, Sierra and Cheyenne Berends; sister, Sara (Sean) Dwyer of Wichita; puppies, Abby, Brownie and Macy. Memorials established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and Envision Inc., 610 N. Main, Wichita KS 67203. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020