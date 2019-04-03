Teresa Marie Riedel

Riedel, Teresa Marie 93, retired WSU secretary, passed away April 1, 2019. Per her wishes, no services will be held. She was a member of Alpha Iota Sorority. Preceded in death by sons, Edward and Ronald Riedel and brothers, Louis & Clarence Sobba.Survived by children, Pamela, Carol, David and Steven Riedel; 1 granddaughter; 3 great-grandsons. Memorials may be to MDA.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019
