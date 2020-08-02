CLEARWATER-Weisz, Teri K. (Hopson) age 60, of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Friday, August 7, with family present, 5:30-7pm; Services, 10:30am, Saturday, August 8, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Survived by husband, James Weisz of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA; sons, James (Amber) Weisz, Jr. of Beaumont, CA, John (Mai) Weisz of Irvine, CA; daughter, Julie Weisz of Bonsall, CA; parents, W. Bruce and Janice (Henderson) Hopson of Clearwater; brother, Robert (Brenda) Hopson of Ladera Ranch, CA. www.wsmortuary.com