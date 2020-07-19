McClure, Terrance "Terry" aka T-Bird, 76, passed away July 12, 2020, with his family by his side in Wichita, Kansas. Terry was born March 29, 1944, in Wichita, to Richard and Ann (Robinson) McClure of Maize, Kansas. He graduated from Maize High School in 1962 and earned degrees in Biology and Physical Education at Friends University in 1967. Terry married Ingrid (Leo) McClure in 1967 and celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this past June. Terry taught Physical Science at Homer Hanna High School in Brownsville, Texas for 25 years. He and Ingrid enjoyed retirement together for 22 years. Terry had a lifelong passion for hot rod cars, amateur radio, radio-controlled models, and shooting sports. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. Terry was a member of the First Congregational Church of Maize, the Scandinavian Society of Wichita, and the National Rifle Association. Terry is lovingly remembered by his wife Ingrid of Maize, Kansas, son Erin (Nicolette) of Wichita, granddaughter Loralei, son Brian (Michelle) of Colwich, his brother, Eric (Vici) McClure of Brownsville, Texas, nephew Joshua McClure of Colwich, grandnephew Jack, nephew Gabriel McClure of Austin, Texas, grandnephew Asher, niece Caitlin McClure of San Antonio, Texas, and grandniece Mila. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Ark Church, 5501 N Maize Rd, Maize, Kansas at 10 am. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon following the service at the Old Country Store at 5201 N Maize Rd. Masks are encouraged but not required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be given to the First Congregational Church Elevator Fund, PO Box 207, Maize, Kansas, 67101, a cause which was very important to Terry.



