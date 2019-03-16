Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence Joseph "Terry" Lucas. View Sign

EUCHA, OK-Lucas, Terrence Joseph "Terry" 53, went home to be with his Lord and Savior suddenly on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Greenwood County, Kansas. He was born on September 14, 1965 in Lawrence, Kansas to his parents Gordon Leon Lucas and Grace Scarlett Stanbrough-Lucas. Terry enjoyed NASCAR, riding his motorcycle, and classic cars. He was very proud of his 1968 El Camino which he brought back to life through a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Lucas Sr., and his brother, Gordon Lucas, Jr. Terry is survived by his wife of 11 years, Linda Sanders-Lucas of Eucha, OK; his mother, Scarlett Norris of Eucha, OK; step-mother, Nancy Blake of Wichita, KS; his son Zachary Lucas of Langley, OK; step-children Jennifer Wise of La Grande, OR, Kelly McDowell of Chandler, OK, and Stephen Morrow of Jay, OK; sisters Kylie Lucas of Amsterdam, NY, Karina Viers of Mangum, OK, and Marlene Edens Levings of Houston, TX, brother, Randy Lucas of Wichita, KS; Grandmother, Virdean Lucas of Lawrence, KS; 10 grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Terry's family will have a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, March 16th from 2pm-4pm at his residence in Eucha, OK. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.

