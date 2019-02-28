Terrie Lee Wingfield

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrie Lee Wingfield.

Wingfield, Terrie Lee 42, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born August 15, 1976. Terrie worked at Spirit Aerosystems as a dispatcher. She enjoyed camping, boating, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Janice and Johnnie Clark; and daughter, Samantha Nichols. Terrie is survived by her husband of 2 years, Tim Wingfield; daughters, Bailey Nichols, Jessica Nichols, and Karissa Nichols. Funeral: 1 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation starting at 9 am at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Douglass Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Funeral Home
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.