Wingfield, Terrie Lee 42, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born August 15, 1976. Terrie worked at Spirit Aerosystems as a dispatcher. She enjoyed camping, boating, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Janice and Johnnie Clark; and daughter, Samantha Nichols. Terrie is survived by her husband of 2 years, Tim Wingfield; daughters, Bailey Nichols, Jessica Nichols, and Karissa Nichols. Funeral: 1 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation starting at 9 am at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Douglass Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019