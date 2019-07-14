Terrill Ann Brinda

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrill Ann Brinda.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-773-4553
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Notice
Send Flowers

Brinda, Terrill Ann 75, homemaker, was born to Carl J. and Esther Maxine Pinaire on March 3, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas. She passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Terrill was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, arts and crafts and was active in her church and school. Preceding her in death were her parents; son Nathan, and brother, H.T. "Zeke" Pinaire. Survivors: husband of 53 years, Daniel; children, Harvey, Anna, Regina, Audie (Joe), Carlton (Jen), Rita (Richard), Molli (Eric), Paula (Alan), Eileen (Corey), Veronica (Randy), Marcus (Olya) and Drew; 30 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Marycile Beer. Rosary, 7 pm, Sunday, July 14; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 15, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Memorials established with Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 and Progressive Hospice, 3500 N. Rock Rd., Bldg. 400, Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, Wichita, KS. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.