Brinda, Terrill Ann 75, homemaker, was born to Carl J. and Esther Maxine Pinaire on March 3, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas. She passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Terrill was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, arts and crafts and was active in her church and school. Preceding her in death were her parents; son Nathan, and brother, H.T. "Zeke" Pinaire. Survivors: husband of 53 years, Daniel; children, Harvey, Anna, Regina, Audie (Joe), Carlton (Jen), Rita (Richard), Molli (Eric), Paula (Alan), Eileen (Corey), Veronica (Randy), Marcus (Olya) and Drew; 30 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Marycile Beer. Rosary, 7 pm, Sunday, July 14; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 15, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Memorials established with Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 and Progressive Hospice, 3500 N. Rock Rd., Bldg. 400, Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, Wichita, KS. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019