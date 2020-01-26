Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Alan Janzen. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CLEARWATER-Janzen, Terry Alan 67, passed away on January 24, 2020, at Clearwater Nursing and Rehab. He was born July 24, 1952, in Hillsboro to Norman and Edna May (Winter) Janzen. The family lived in various places before settling in Scott City. Terry was a 1970 graduate of Scott Community High School, where he played football and wrestled. After graduation, he attended Garden City Community College and Hutchison Community College before being drafted into the United States Army. Terry served his country from Nuremberg, West Germany from 1972-1975 when he was honorably discharged. After returning to the United States, he attended Kansas State University to become an architect. While going to Kansas State, he worked for several architectural firms in the Kansas City area. In 2010, Terry moved to Andover to be close to his mother. Terry enjoyed reading and linguistics focusing on the Korean, German and French languages, numismatics especially wheat penny collecting, reading, travel and computers. He was a skilled pen and ink graphic artist. He is survived by his sister, Norma Hovater of Andover; nephews, Jason Hovater of Wichita and Jeffrey Hovater of Joplin, MO; and a great-nephew, Jaxton Hovater. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and one cousin. His family will gather with friends on Saturday, February 1st from 10-11 a.m. at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion where his funeral service will be held that day at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest with military honors in the Marion Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the . Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Terry at

CLEARWATER-Janzen, Terry Alan 67, passed away on January 24, 2020, at Clearwater Nursing and Rehab. He was born July 24, 1952, in Hillsboro to Norman and Edna May (Winter) Janzen. The family lived in various places before settling in Scott City. Terry was a 1970 graduate of Scott Community High School, where he played football and wrestled. After graduation, he attended Garden City Community College and Hutchison Community College before being drafted into the United States Army. Terry served his country from Nuremberg, West Germany from 1972-1975 when he was honorably discharged. After returning to the United States, he attended Kansas State University to become an architect. While going to Kansas State, he worked for several architectural firms in the Kansas City area. In 2010, Terry moved to Andover to be close to his mother. Terry enjoyed reading and linguistics focusing on the Korean, German and French languages, numismatics especially wheat penny collecting, reading, travel and computers. He was a skilled pen and ink graphic artist. He is survived by his sister, Norma Hovater of Andover; nephews, Jason Hovater of Wichita and Jeffrey Hovater of Joplin, MO; and a great-nephew, Jaxton Hovater. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and one cousin. His family will gather with friends on Saturday, February 1st from 10-11 a.m. at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion where his funeral service will be held that day at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest with military honors in the Marion Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the . Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Terry at www.ymzfh.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.