CHENEY-Voth, Terry Eugene 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 21, 2020, in Cheney, Kansas. He was born on July 22, 1951, in Kingman, Kansas, to Dean Voth and Imogene Voth Beat. He married Paula Jean Hall on October 6, 1973. They began their married life together in Longmont, Colorado, and after two years, returned to their hometown of Cheney. Terry graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in education. He taught for two years in the Renwick School District. Other jobs included the Boulder (Colorado) Utility Company, Star Lumber, and finally his 30-year career as a Planning Engineer at Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems. Hunting, fishing, golfing, jigsaw puzzles, and coaching his children were his favorite hobbies. Cheering on the KU basketball team, the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs, and above all, his own children and grandchildren in their activities and sports were his passion. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and especially loved going to lunch and spending time with his mother. Terry will be remembered for his love and dedication to the Trinity United Christian Church in Cheney, along with his extraordinary kindness and love for his family. Encouraging his children and grandchildren was second nature to him. He loved having friends come to visit. Preceded in death by father, Dean Voth; his in-laws, Gerald "Bink" and Maxine Hall, and brother-in-law, Gerry Hall. Survivors include: his mother, Imogene Beat of Cheney; wife, Paula of Cheney; son, Matthew (Alyson) Voth of Cheney; daughter, Kate (Matt) Rohr of Wichita; daughter Brooke (Eric) Brown of Fort Collins, Colorado; brother, Gary (Theo) Voth of Cheney; grandchildren, Harrison, Jackson, Landry and Hank Voth; Luke, Ava, and Oliva Rohr; and Nina Brown; sister-in-law, Norma Hall of Omaha, Nebraska; aunts, nieces and nephews. A private family burial will be held at Cheney Fairview Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the USD 268 Student Assistance Fund, mailing address 100 W. Sixth St., Cheney, KS, 67025, or to the Trinity United Christian Church at P.O. Box F also in Cheney. The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to the Cheney community for the love, understanding, and compassion shown toward Terry. Condolences may be left at

