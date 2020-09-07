1/
Terry Fritz
Terry Fritz
September 5, 2020
Wichita, KS - 61, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church YouTube page. Preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Agnes Fritz; sister, Joyce (Marty) Morgan; brothers, James Fritz, Larry Fritz. Survived by his wife, Mary Alice Fritz; children, Amanda (Russell) Harmon, Zachary (Leslie) Fritz, Jessica (Cody) VenJohn, Logan (Fiancé, Sarah) Fritz; 9 Grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Barbara) Fritz, Everett (Sandra) Fritz, Gene (Cathy) Fritz, John Fritz, Mark (Beth) Fritz, Tom Fritz; sister, Janet (James) Vielhauer; brother-in-law, Marty Morgan. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with Kansas Junior Livestock Show Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 462, Colwich, KS 67030 (note in memo Terry Fritz), St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212 (note in memo Terry Fritz). Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes and see full obituary at: www.dlwichita.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
