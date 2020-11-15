Terry Johnston
November 12, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 71, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marie; brother, Tommy, and sister, JoAnn Albright. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Donnette; his six children, Jeff (Allison), Jamey (Julia), Shannon (Steve) Berens, Kasey (Ryan) Kaiser, Jessica (Darren) Ramsay, Zach (Kassy), and his brother, Ted (Simon). In addition, his 19 grandchildren, Charlie, Henry, Mary Margaret, Mollie, Myles, Jackson, Ella, Andrew, Logan, Lucas, Kale, Avery, Emerson, Camden, Rylin, Reese, Drue, Kamry and Hadley. To know Terry was to know love. A few minutes with Terry and you knew that he married the love of his life, had 6 amazing children and that he ONLY had 19 beautiful grandchildren. You also heard the computer story, the deer story and that he's been to Paris! Funeral services are Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church: Rosary at 10:00 am, Mass at 10:30 am. A memorial has been established with The Lord's Diner (thelordsdiner.org
). Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com