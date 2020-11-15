Terry and Donnette came into my life 28 years ago and they immediately became my friends. Terry was always kind and loving to me, until the very end. He treated me as he did everyone, with the utmost respect and love. I will miss his smile, his thanks in French, which I unfortunately never learned how to respond in kind, as I put way too much off, and his kindness towards everyone. Lots of people could have learned this from him. I was one and hope that I continue to remember that going forward. All my love and sympathy goes out to my other family, the Johnston's, just know I share in your sorrow and sadness. We can do this!

Cindy Allen

Friend