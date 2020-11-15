1/1
Terry Johnston
November 12, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 71, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marie; brother, Tommy, and sister, JoAnn Albright. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Donnette; his six children, Jeff (Allison), Jamey (Julia), Shannon (Steve) Berens, Kasey (Ryan) Kaiser, Jessica (Darren) Ramsay, Zach (Kassy), and his brother, Ted (Simon). In addition, his 19 grandchildren, Charlie, Henry, Mary Margaret, Mollie, Myles, Jackson, Ella, Andrew, Logan, Lucas, Kale, Avery, Emerson, Camden, Rylin, Reese, Drue, Kamry and Hadley. To know Terry was to know love. A few minutes with Terry and you knew that he married the love of his life, had 6 amazing children and that he ONLY had 19 beautiful grandchildren. You also heard the computer story, the deer story and that he's been to Paris! Funeral services are Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church: Rosary at 10:00 am, Mass at 10:30 am. A memorial has been established with The Lord's Diner (thelordsdiner.org). Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Terry and Donnette came into my life 28 years ago and they immediately became my friends. Terry was always kind and loving to me, until the very end. He treated me as he did everyone, with the utmost respect and love. I will miss his smile, his thanks in French, which I unfortunately never learned how to respond in kind, as I put way too much off, and his kindness towards everyone. Lots of people could have learned this from him. I was one and hope that I continue to remember that going forward. All my love and sympathy goes out to my other family, the Johnston's, just know I share in your sorrow and sadness. We can do this!
Cindy Allen
Friend
