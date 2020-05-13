Terry L. Swartz
1944 - 2020
Swartz, Terry L. passed away on May 7, 2020. Terry was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 6, 1944 to Dennis Delbert and Irma Belle (Kitch) Swartz. He worked at Learjet for 55 years. Preceded in death by parents; wife, Mona Lisa; step-father, Harold Dielman; survived by children, Shelleye (Danny) Ramahi, Kenneth (Ginnie) Newman and Steven (Maria) Newman; brother, Dennis (Luci) Swartz; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation held Thursday, May 14, from 4-7 pm; funeral service, Friday, May 15, at 11:00 am, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca. Please be advised that we are still in Phase One of Governor Kelly's order.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
MAY
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
