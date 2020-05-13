Swartz, Terry L. passed away on May 7, 2020. Terry was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 6, 1944 to Dennis Delbert and Irma Belle (Kitch) Swartz. He worked at Learjet for 55 years. Preceded in death by parents; wife, Mona Lisa; step-father, Harold Dielman; survived by children, Shelleye (Danny) Ramahi, Kenneth (Ginnie) Newman and Steven (Maria) Newman; brother, Dennis (Luci) Swartz; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation held Thursday, May 14, from 4-7 pm; funeral service, Friday, May 15, at 11:00 am, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca. Please be advised that we are still in Phase One of Governor Kelly's order.