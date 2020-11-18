Terry Lambert
August 6, 1948 - November 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Terry Kenton Lambert, 78, passed away on November 9, 2020. Terry was born in Wichita, Kansas on August 6, 1948 to Lorene Johnson Lambert and Roy Denzil Lambert. After a 4-year battle with Dementia, Terry passed away on November 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother, Ted. He is survived by his sister, Conni Simonsen of Wichita, Kansas, sister Kathleen Denham of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and 2 daughters, Crystal Lambert and Dawn Lambert. Terry was a proud Viet Nam veteran who served in the Army, 240th Assault Helicopter Company, as a helicopter mechanic and gunner. He was an ironworker and worked for Jack Foster Company in Wichita, Kansas, until his retirement. Terry was best known for his sense of humor, and his love of laughter will be missed. There will not be a service for Terry at this time, but a memorial is planned for next Spring.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
