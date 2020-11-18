1/
Terry Lambert
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lambert
August 6, 1948 - November 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Terry Kenton Lambert, 78, passed away on November 9, 2020. Terry was born in Wichita, Kansas on August 6, 1948 to Lorene Johnson Lambert and Roy Denzil Lambert. After a 4-year battle with Dementia, Terry passed away on November 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother, Ted. He is survived by his sister, Conni Simonsen of Wichita, Kansas, sister Kathleen Denham of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and 2 daughters, Crystal Lambert and Dawn Lambert. Terry was a proud Viet Nam veteran who served in the Army, 240th Assault Helicopter Company, as a helicopter mechanic and gunner. He was an ironworker and worked for Jack Foster Company in Wichita, Kansas, until his retirement. Terry was best known for his sense of humor, and his love of laughter will be missed. There will not be a service for Terry at this time, but a memorial is planned for next Spring.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved