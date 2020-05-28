Davis, Terry Lee 70, of Wichita, passed away May 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Evelyn and brother Gene. He is survived by his wife Connie; children Christie (Don) Snyder of Haysville, Shelley Ramsey of Derby, and Scott (Jennifer) Davis of Wichita. He had nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Terry loved watching the kids play sports, and helped coach when time permitted. He was in the financial field and had worked for Borgwarner, Transamerica, Rent-a-Center and Colortyme. He graduated Wichita East High School in 1967 and was an active member of the class reunion committee. Terry made friends easily and was a long time friend to many. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date for additional family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, the Kansas Humane Society or Victory in the Valley.