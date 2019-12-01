Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lee Pullman. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Pullman, Terry Lee age 66, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Terry was born January 22, 1953 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He later moved to Wichita where he spent the majority of his life and raised his family. Terry graduated from Southeast High School, going on to the University of Oklahoma earning a degree in finance and labor economics prior to completing his juris doctorate at Washburn University. Following his education, Terry moved to New Mexico as an Air Force JAG, later moving to Wales to play rugby. He returned to Wichita to continue his legal career. Terry was a respected Sedgwick County Judge, a loving spouse, father, and friend. Some of his greatest joys in life were family, friends, faith, and rugby. He is preceded in death but now reunited with many loved ones, including his parents, stepmother, and two brothers. He is survived by and living in the hearts of many other loved ones, including his wife of 30 years, Patty Pullman, and children, Shane and Blair. His loved ones will miss him greatly but are comforted knowing he's with the Lord. Terry was humble, honest, caring, selfless, and an advocate for his true beliefsall while maintaining a sense of humor that will forever be remembered. A rosary will be held at 6:30 pm, Monday, December 2, and a Funeral Service at 11 am, Tuesday, December 3. Both services will take place at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Rd, Andover, KS 67002; Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202; and Pals Animal Rescue P.O Box 47342 Wichita, KS 67201. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

