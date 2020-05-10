Terry Lewayne Conkle
Conkle, Terry Lewayne 74, was born October 27, 1945 and moved on from this life after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his loving family on May 6, 2020. He was a life-long resident of Wichita, spending 38 years as a USPS Mail Handler before retiring. He soon got bored of the retired life and drove with Avis for 10 years, then finding his last job as a shuttle driver at Fairfield Inn for 2 years. Terry had a zest for life that included his '55 Chevy, motorcycles, tinkering and inventing in the garage, and spreading his infectious humor to everyone around him. His pride was his family and his memory is carried on by older siblings Vonda, Ronald (Nina), and Jeanine (Jim); wife Karen; children Rena, Jimmy (Kim), Susanne, Jeff (Heather), and Allison; 15 Grandkids, and 3 Great-Grandkids. Also, 2 ex-wives, leaving Karen with the best version of him. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Bernadine. Cremation by Affinity All Faiths Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation under Terry's name to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
