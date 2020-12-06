1/
Terry Lewis
1946 - 2020
Terry Lewis
July 10, 1946 - December 1, 2020
Augusta, Kansas - 74, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was born July 10,1946 to his parents Daniel and Ella Lewis. Terry was in the U.S Navy and had a passion for battleships. Terry was a part of the Eagle Scouts, Kansas Square Dance Association, was a member of the Wichita Downtown Lions Club for over 25 years and was a parliamentarian. He is preceded by his parents; brothers Sonny, Charles, Robert and Kenneth Lewis; sister Kathleen Jackson. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Kay Lewis; son David Wayne; daughter Lisa Rottevel; his grandchildren; and his devoted pet Muffin. Memorial service will be held 10am Friday, December 11 at Resthaven Mortuary with committal service to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Boy Scouts of America or Honor Flight Network.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
