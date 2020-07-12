McCoy, Terry M. 69, Retired Boeing/Spirit Manufacturing Engineer passed away July 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Helen McCoy; and sister, Karla McCoy. He is survived by wife, Carla McCoy; daughter, Christine McCoy; son, Alex McCoy; stepdaughters, Sheri (Mike) Parks and Angela Estell; sisters, Kathy (David) Winzer and Sherry Robbins; also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Service will be available to be viewed live at www.dlwichita.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; or the Midian Plane of Mercy Fund c/o Midian Shrine Temple, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com