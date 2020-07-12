1/1
Terry M. McCoy
McCoy, Terry M. 69, Retired Boeing/Spirit Manufacturing Engineer passed away July 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Helen McCoy; and sister, Karla McCoy. He is survived by wife, Carla McCoy; daughter, Christine McCoy; son, Alex McCoy; stepdaughters, Sheri (Mike) Parks and Angela Estell; sisters, Kathy (David) Winzer and Sherry Robbins; also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Service will be available to be viewed live at www.dlwichita.com In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; or the Midian Plane of Mercy Fund c/o Midian Shrine Temple, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
