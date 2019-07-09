Guest Book View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Notice

HUTCHINSON-Masterson, Terry "Coach" 79, of Hutchinson, died July 5, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital-St. Francis, Wichita. He was born September 20, 1939, to Avy and Edna (Riesen) Masterson in Newton. Terry graduated from Halstead High School, Hutchinson Community College (HCC), Fort Hays State University, and Utah State University with a Masters Degree in Sociology. After college, he taught and coached at Inman, Halstead, and Ellinwood high schools, before learning that legendary track coach, Nelson Sorem, was retiring from HCC. Terry coached at HCC for 41 seasons, from 1968 to 2009. Before that, he played football and ran track for the HCC Blue Dragons. Track and cross country (that do not measure success in wins and losses), allowed for his induction into the HCC Quarterback Club Hall of Fame in 2001. In 2005, Terry was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame. The Terry Masterson Twilight Cross Country Invitational will be held this year on August 30, 2019. On August 1, 1959, he married Barbara J. Lichter, in Olmitz. She died August 4, 1969. Terry married Nancy Keens on June 4, 1971, in Hutchinson. She survives. He is survived by: wife, Nancy Masterson, Hutchinson; sons, Brad (Lashel) Masterson, Elkhorn, NE, and Cameron (Rochelle) Masterson, Hutchinson; daughters, Kimberley (David Lyon) Masterson, Hutchinson, and Jill (Brent) McBee, Olathe; grandchildren, Taylor and Kristin McBee, Mya Masterson, Brett Masterson, Jacqueline (Christian Murray) Masterson, Josh and McKinsey Mitten; and great-granddaughter, Jazlyn Murray. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Barbara. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Lennie Maxwell officiating. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, with the family present 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, Hutchinson, immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hutchinson Community College Endowment Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

