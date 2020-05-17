Neal, Terry retired chemist, 89 passed away peacefully with his daughter, Kay & step-son, Steven by his side on May 8, 2020 at Glen Carr House memory care in Derby, KS. Terry was born in Medicine Lodge, KS to Errol & Lena (Thomas) Neal in 1930. Terry received his Bachelor's degree in chemistry from KU and worked in the medical industry for 40 years. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, D. JoAnne Neal of 35 years, brother, Len Neal, son, Mike Neal and step-son, Mike Edwards. Terry is survived by sister, Joy Beckner; daughters, Linda (David) Masters, Lisa (John) Huck, Kay (Keith) Reissig and step-daughter, Lila (Dennis) McKee; step-sons, Roger (Lisa) Stewart and Steven Edwards; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Mon., May 18, DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Wed., May 20, Mt. Vernon UMC. Graveside Service will follow at Highland Cemetery in Medicine Lodge, Kansas at 4:30 PM. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Vernon UMC.