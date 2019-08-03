Hayes, Terry Scott passed away on July 28th, 2019. He was a devoted husband and father and will be missed terribly by his family and friends. Terry was an electrical engineer by trade and a former employee of Pfizer. A memorial service will be held at First Mennonite Brethren Church in Wichita, Kansas, at 11 AM on Monday, August 5th, 2019. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert D. Hayes and Nancy Carol (Leo) Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Diana Celeste Hayes; daughter, Rachel Celeste Hayes and her husband, Jacob Dean Holt; son Jarod Michael Hayes and his wife, Joss Mallett Hayes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The and Victory in the Valley. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019