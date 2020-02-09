Vandermeer, Terry "TJ" Jr. age 50, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was a loving son, father, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his parents, Candice and Terry W. Vandermeer who loved him dearly. Also, his daughter, Eliana Vandermeer; sisters, Tiffany Thompson, Misty Jones; brother-in-law, Aaron Jones; nephew and best friend, Talen Thompson; ex-wife/friend, Lucinda Vandermeer; grandma, Leatrice; uncles, Deon, Bobby, Kenny, Michael; aunts, Sherry, Renee, Peggy, and Theresa. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020