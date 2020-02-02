Terry W. Battle

Battle, Terry W. 62, passed away January 24, 2020 in Kansas City, KS. Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at New Jerasulem, 1625 N. Madison, Wichita, KS. Survived by daughters, Terri Battle, Tearra Calhoun, Tinesha Battle; step-daughters, Miesha Houston and Sharmain Anderson both of Kansas City, MO; sisters, Angela and Candace Battle both of Forestville, MD, Donna Williams (Clarence) of San Antonio, TX; brother, Clifford Moss of St. Louis, MO; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Central Avenue Funeral Services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020
