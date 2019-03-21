Sublett, Tessa Kaye passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born to Mathew and Kindra (Taylor) Sublett in Wichita, KS. Tessa is survived by her parents; maternal grandparents, Vickie (Gregg) Sublett and Kevin Taylor Sr.; paternal grandparents, Michelle Sublett, and Terry (Tina) Sublett; great-grandmothers, Maudie Sublett and Gloria Briley, several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins. Funeral: 2 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Interment to follow at Reflection Pointe Cemetery. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019