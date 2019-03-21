Tessa Kaye Sublett

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tessa Kaye Sublett.

Sublett, Tessa Kaye passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born to Mathew and Kindra (Taylor) Sublett in Wichita, KS. Tessa is survived by her parents; maternal grandparents, Vickie (Gregg) Sublett and Kevin Taylor Sr.; paternal grandparents, Michelle Sublett, and Terry (Tina) Sublett; great-grandmothers, Maudie Sublett and Gloria Briley, several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins. Funeral: 2 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Interment to follow at Reflection Pointe Cemetery. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Funeral Home
Reflection Pointe - Wichita
3201 South Webb Road
Wichita, KS 67210
(316) 618-9898
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.