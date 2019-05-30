Holden, Thadis Jr. 84, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. He is the Dad of 12 children; suurvivors include, Janet Lee Howard, Devon Holden, Lorraine Eshalomi, Ricky Holden, Jennifer Baker, Penny Stone, Victor Holden, Vincent Holden, Herve Holden, and Veronica Neal, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, several siblings and a host of nieces and nephews. Thadis was preceded in death by his son, Thadis, and daughter, Jeannie. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-6p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel, Graveside Service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Kechi Cemetery, 6523 N Hillside, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 30, 2019