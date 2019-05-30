Thadis Holden Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thadis Holden Jr..
Notice
Send Flowers

Holden, Thadis Jr. 84, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. He is the Dad of 12 children; suurvivors include, Janet Lee Howard, Devon Holden, Lorraine Eshalomi, Ricky Holden, Jennifer Baker, Penny Stone, Victor Holden, Vincent Holden, Herve Holden, and Veronica Neal, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, several siblings and a host of nieces and nephews. Thadis was preceded in death by his son, Thadis, and daughter, Jeannie. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-6p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel, Graveside Service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Kechi Cemetery, 6523 N Hillside, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.