Thompson, Thedius W. was born July 21, 1929 to John and Hallie Weaver on a small tenant farm near Waco Texas. She was preceded in death by father and mother, John and Hallie Weaver; siblings Hayward, Lorenzo, Eliah, John II, Marion, Cline, Marvella, Vada, Evette, Saddie, Hallie M, Betty, Adella, and Johnie Mae; her loving husband of 61 years Dan J. Thompson. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am September 27, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a brother Edwin E. Weaver; 2 sisters Barbara A. McDavid and Pasty R. Davies; seven stepchildren B.F. Harris of Texas, Delwayne Thompson of Wichita; Foster son Mark Humphrey; daughters: Betty Jones of Dallas, Texas, Barbara Fanimokun of Arlington, Texas, April Richardson of Wichita, KS, Tollie Walker of Wichita, KS, Sherry Pollard of Wichita, KS; several nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019