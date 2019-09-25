Thedius W. Thompson (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thedius W. Thompson.
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
White Chapel Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

Thompson, Thedius W. was born July 21, 1929 to John and Hallie Weaver on a small tenant farm near Waco Texas. She was preceded in death by father and mother, John and Hallie Weaver; siblings Hayward, Lorenzo, Eliah, John II, Marion, Cline, Marvella, Vada, Evette, Saddie, Hallie M, Betty, Adella, and Johnie Mae; her loving husband of 61 years Dan J. Thompson. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am September 27, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a brother Edwin E. Weaver; 2 sisters Barbara A. McDavid and Pasty R. Davies; seven stepchildren B.F. Harris of Texas, Delwayne Thompson of Wichita; Foster son Mark Humphrey; daughters: Betty Jones of Dallas, Texas, Barbara Fanimokun of Arlington, Texas, April Richardson of Wichita, KS, Tollie Walker of Wichita, KS, Sherry Pollard of Wichita, KS; several nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.