Thelma A. Gayer

Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gayer, Thelma A. 86, Retired Clerk at Intrust Bank, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Private Graveside Service. Preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Geer, William Gayer; parents, John and Margaret Jones. Survived by her daughters, Sandy Geer, Tricia (Tim) Mudloff, Pam (Charlie) Deitchler; sister, Opal Parker; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: The Movement Church, 200 S. St. Clair St., Wichita, KS 67213. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019
