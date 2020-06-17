Thelma Eilert

FURLEY-Eilert, Thelma Thelma's life began on May 23, 1919, the daughter of Charley and Minnie (Nash) Baker in Wichita, KS. She attended East Center School, Furley Grade Schools and Whitewater High School. On June 1, 1938, she married Harold Eilert in Furley. Thelma was a farm wife, and in the 1940's she worked for Beech Aircraft as a Rosie the Riveter. She was a school bus driver and custodian at Furley Grade School and also a custodian at Furley United Methodist Church. She retired as an activities director from Wheat State Manor in Whitewater. Her loving family includes her children, Edwin (Jan) Eilert of Overland Park, Ron Eilert of Arvada, CO, Gary (Lamoyne) Eilert of Valley Center, Cheryl (Keith) Slater of Furley; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. Thelma passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of 101 years old. Her family will gather with friends on Sat, June 20, from 10-11 a.m. with funeral following at 11, both at Furley United Methodist Church, 11400 E 101st Street N., Valley Center, Kansas 67147. Due to Covid-19 masks are requested and social distancing will be in place. Memorials to Furley United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice in care of Lamb Funeral Home, PO Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Thelma at www.ymzfh.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.